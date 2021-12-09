Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $55.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

BIG stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Big Lots by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Big Lots by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

