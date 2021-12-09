Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

