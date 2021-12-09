Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.75. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 33,587 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $493.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

