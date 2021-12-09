TD Securities Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.77. 698,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,937. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$20.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.89.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Insiders acquired 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 in the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

