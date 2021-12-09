Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 202 ($2.68).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.20. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($138,310.57).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

