Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.27. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $5,365,259 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

