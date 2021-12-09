Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Up 1.1%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.25). Approximately 49,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 164,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.23).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

