Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

