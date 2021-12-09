Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.