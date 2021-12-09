Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

TPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.