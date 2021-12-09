Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.96. Taboola.com shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 2,096 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.