Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

