Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $299.35

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.35 and last traded at $297.18, with a volume of 8284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.21.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,761 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

