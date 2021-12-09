Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.67

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and traded as high as $36.69. Symrise shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 28,757 shares changing hands.

SYIEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

