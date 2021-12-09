Swap Price Hits $0.0343 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Swap has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $496,236.39 and $174.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.04 or 0.08564771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.23 or 1.00004608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,467,260 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

