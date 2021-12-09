SVB Leerink Weighs in on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

