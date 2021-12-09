Susan R. Mulder Sells 2,500 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.