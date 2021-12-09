Sureserve Group’s (SUR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:SUR opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.29. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.33).

In related news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,532.56).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

