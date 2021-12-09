Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and $2.25 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.56 or 0.08717994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080675 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,595,267 coins and its circulating supply is 336,584,139 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

