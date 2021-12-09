SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.
In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SunPower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SunPower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
