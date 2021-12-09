SUN (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.79 or 0.08532288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.01 or 0.99854524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

