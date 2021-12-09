Sun (New) (SUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162.37 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $262.12 million and approximately $162.37 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

