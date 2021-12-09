Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 1%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 1,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 447,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

