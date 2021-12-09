Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

