Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 912,654 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,704,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 912,654 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $783,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

