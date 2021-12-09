Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,902 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $694,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $12,254,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Intuit by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.45 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.