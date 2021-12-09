Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,146,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $611,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.