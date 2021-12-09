Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,200,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 172,364 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,250,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.86 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $470.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

