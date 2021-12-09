Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 278,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $502,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

