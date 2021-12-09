Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,748 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.