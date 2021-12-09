Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,180 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

