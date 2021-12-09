Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $144.80 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 692,660 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $144,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 258,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

