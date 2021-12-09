Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.