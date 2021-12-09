Strs Ohio Sells 35,331 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,331 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $75,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,536,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,245 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.92. The stock has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

