Strs Ohio Sells 10,128 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Stryker stock opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

