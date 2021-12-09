Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

PANW opened at $530.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.53 and a 12 month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.