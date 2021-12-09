Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $61,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

