Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $374.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

