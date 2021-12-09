Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378 ($5.01).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company has a market capitalization of £611.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.67. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 213 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.17).

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,740,750.56). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($33,149.05).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.