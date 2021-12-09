Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.

STRM stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

