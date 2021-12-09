Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $461,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

