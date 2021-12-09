Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57.

