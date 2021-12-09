Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $391,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after buying an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

