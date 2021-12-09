Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.