Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

