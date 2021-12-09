Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,043 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

