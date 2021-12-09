Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the typical daily volume of 293 put options.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.