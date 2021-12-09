Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,919 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,023% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.