Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 198,680 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 418% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,355 call options.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 452,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.18.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

