Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Photronics Call Options (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,665 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 675% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $122,782. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

